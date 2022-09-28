Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 137,517 shares traded.

Argos Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.14.

Argos Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

