Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $31.20

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $32.46. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 7,630 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

