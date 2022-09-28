Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 109,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

