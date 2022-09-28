Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Best Buy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 6,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,522. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

