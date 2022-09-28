Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.52

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 2700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2,112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 634,989 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1,264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 250,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

