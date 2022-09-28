Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.60

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.60 and traded as high as $98.50. Atlas Air Worldwide shares last traded at $97.20, with a volume of 847,581 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.