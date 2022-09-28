AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AT&T by 2,289.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 249,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 239,213 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 74,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 746,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,941,208. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

