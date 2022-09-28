Aurox (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.77 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $16.80 or 0.00085951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

