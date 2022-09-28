Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.90 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

