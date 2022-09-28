B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

