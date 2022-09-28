B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.81

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1160814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

