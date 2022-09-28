Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €44.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 3.7 %

BOSS traded down €1.91 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.05 ($50.05). 965,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($61.20).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

