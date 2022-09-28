Banano (BAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,268.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003954 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004569 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,747,096 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

