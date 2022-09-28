Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.27

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 80295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

