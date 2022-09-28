Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.31

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 28148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,569,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,067,000 after buying an additional 310,380 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

