Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $439,060.15 and $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

