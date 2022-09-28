Beach Point Capital Management LP Acquires 63,900 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Redwood Trust comprises 0.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Redwood Trust worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 146,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

