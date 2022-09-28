Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 3,368,950 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lowered its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368,950 shares during the quarter. MultiPlan comprises approximately 10.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 1.47% of MultiPlan worth $51,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 55,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.21. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

