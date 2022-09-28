Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

