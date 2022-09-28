Beacon Financial Group Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

FISV stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

