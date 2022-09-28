Beacon Financial Group Makes New $332,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance
CGUS opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.