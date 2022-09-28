Beacon Financial Group Makes New $332,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

