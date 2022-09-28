Beacon Financial Group Sells 286 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,831,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

