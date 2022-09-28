Beaxy Trading Down 2.6% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Beaxy has a market cap of $289,261.63 and approximately $24.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beaxy

Beaxy’s genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS.The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

