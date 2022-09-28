Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 89,301,621.16 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 57.91 per share, with a total value of 89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at 10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 60.71 per share, with a total value of 105,472,454.36.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 59.67 per share, with a total value of 32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 58.21 per share, with a total value of 260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 58.04 per share, with a total value of 66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 56.94 per share, with a total value of 3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 59.27 per share, with a total value of 105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 57.94 per share, with a total value of 473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 59.01 per share, with a total value of 285,935,669.46.

Shares of BRK-B traded up 6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 271.78. 5,906,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 286.99.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

