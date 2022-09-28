BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

