Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 1,449,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,175,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Bidstack Group alerts:

Bidstack Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.