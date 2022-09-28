BiFi (BIFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $578,597.96

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $578,597.96 and approximately $167,213.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00088925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007865 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,268,329 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

