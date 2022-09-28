bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.06

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.06 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

