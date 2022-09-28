Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.36. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,130 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

