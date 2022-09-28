Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,736.00

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Bam has traded 60% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $18,736.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Bitcoin Bam
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Bam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Bam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.