BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00286595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00106878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,633,247,380 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.