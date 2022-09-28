BitShares 1-Day Volume Tops $14.17 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.03 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007403 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010602 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012681 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

