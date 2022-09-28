BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 413.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

