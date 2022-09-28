BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.47. 6,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,607. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $573.96 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

