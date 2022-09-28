Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 227.2% in September

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 227.2% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 103,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

