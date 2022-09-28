BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,131 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for about 1.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 465,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 228,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

