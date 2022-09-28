BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUE opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

