BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 817,089 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 113,813 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 325.7% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 765,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

