Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 16.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,007 shares of company stock valued at $560,620 and sold 48,810 shares valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.44. 165,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

