Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

