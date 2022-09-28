Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 5.4 %

TGT traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 193,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,841. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

