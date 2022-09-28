Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,673 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 57.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 41.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 292,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,540. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,664,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,323 shares of company stock worth $12,563,631 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

