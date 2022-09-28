Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

EFT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

