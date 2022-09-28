Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. 109,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,669. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

