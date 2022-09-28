Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $23.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.46. 436,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.34 and its 200-day moving average is $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

