Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $396.81

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 396.81 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.41). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.59), with a volume of 78,836 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £316.85 million and a PE ratio of 1,936.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total value of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading

