Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.96

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $8.34. Blue Bird shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 67,510 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

