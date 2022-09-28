Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Ridge Mountain Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,028,800 shares.

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Stock Performance

About Blue Ridge Mountain Resources

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc, formerly Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Midstream and Oil Field Services.

See Also

