Braime Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:BMTO)

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMTO opened at GBX 1,750 ($21.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,722 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,215.19. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,480 ($17.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,680 ($32.38).

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

