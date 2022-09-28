Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.32. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 189,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.